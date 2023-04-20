A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is a heat-seeking missile on defense. When he’s on the floor, great things happen on defense for the Grizzlies. Take for example the huge block he had on a layup attempt by Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s Game 2 of this first-round series at home.

#KiaDPOY JJJ on the rejection 🤯 📺: TNT | Game 2 | LAL Leads 1-0 pic.twitter.com/bj7uzbpAZ7 — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2023

Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn’t initially on Anthony Davis during that play, but he knew that D’Angelo Russell was not going to challenge him and fellow Michigan State Spartans product Xavier Tillman in the paint. Jackson then shifted over to the other side where he met Davis leading to that block that had the entire crowd at FedExForum on its feet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Guarding Anthony Davis is never going to be an easy task for anyone, but the Grizzlies must be glad that they have the best defensive player in the league today to take on that challenge.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is always expected by the Grizzlies to make such defensive stops. After all, he just won the 2022-23 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Back in the regular season, Jackson averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game. More than his elite ability to protect the rim, Jackson’s capability to guard multiple positions even in space and around the perimeter is a quality that makes him so unique of a weapon on that end of the floor.

In the series opener against the Lakers, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal, albeit in a 128-112 loss.