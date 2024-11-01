The Los Angeles Lakers started out the season hot at 3-0, but they’ve stumbled a bit on their current road trip. They dropped their first two games of the trip with a third coming up on Friday against the Toronto Raptors. They might have some injury concerns to monitor as the trip continues. Anthony Davis appeared on the Lakers’ injury report as being probable with right hip soreness.

Anthony Davis first suffered the hip injury during the Lakers’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. His movements were noticeably impacted by it, but he was still able to finish the game with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Davis’ inclusion on the Lakers’ injury report is likely precautionary and he is listed as probable. It doesn’t appear as if his status for Friday’s game against the Raptors is in any doubt. “

The Lakers have hit an early season skid after their strong start to the 2024-25 season. They’re currently on a five-game road trip with two more games remaining following the Raptors’ clash. They had a double digit lead early in their first game of the trip against the Phoenix Suns, but ended up losing. Against the Cavaliers, they fell into a 20-point hole early.

The Lakers are going to need Davis if they hope to salvage this trip within the next three games. Following the Raptors’ clash, they will finish the trip with games against the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.

Anthony Davis’ strong start for the Lakers

It was Davis who was main the catalyst behind the Lakers’ early 3-0 start. He had been playing like both an MVP candidate and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

In the Lakers opening night win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis finished with 36 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. He followed that up with 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocked shots in a win against the Phoenix Suns.

And then in a win against the Sacramento Kings, he put up 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Through the Lakers’ first five games of the season, Davis is averaging 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 54.6 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Following the Lakers’ win against the Kings, head coach JJ Redick spoke about what the team has done to maximize Davis’ production this season.

“Part of that is a byproduct of the positions on the floor of the space we’re giving him. We’re very intentional about trying to take away the help. So because of his physicality and skill, he’s a tough one-on-one cover,” Redick said. “He’s really good at drawing fouls. And I think it’s a byproduct of just use kind of really being mindful about the space we’re giving him and how we’re giving him that space.”

After the Lakers’ opening night win against the Wolves, LeBron James called Anthony Davis the team’s focal point both offensively and defensively.

The Lakers will return home on Friday Nov. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers.