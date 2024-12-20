The Los Angeles Lakers got a statement win against the Sacramento Kings, and everything went right for them on both sides of the ball. After being up and down so far this season, the Lakers have been trying to find consistency, and it may have started against the Kings.

Anthony Davis, who has been one of the more consistent players on the team this year, shared what worked for them in their recent win, mainly on the defensive end.

“Nothing really schematically, we're covering for each other,” Davis said. “We're playing a little hard on defense, we're talking more, playing desperate, especially on the defensive end. We had some practice days to go over some things that were hurting us on the defensive end. We had time to clean it up, and now we're just translating it to the court during a real game.”

Expand Tweet

During their recent losing streak, the defense took a step back and it was hard for them to get stops. Once LeBron James returned from his short absence, things started to look better on both sides of the ball.

“His voice is what we missed the two games that he was out — on both ends of the floor,” Davis said about James. “I mean, he's a natural-born leader when it comes to the game, and when it's time where it might seem chaotic, he's able to kind of take control and just get us into something and we try to execute as good as possible.”

The hope now is that the Lakers can continue to play this brand of basketball as the season continues.

Lakers leading with their defense

The Lakers have had a rollercoaster season so far, but they may have found something in these last few games that they've won. The defense has been the point of emphasis, and it looks like that might be their identity. Against the Kings, players such as Gabe Vincent and D'Angelo Russell stepped up offensively, but it's how they came together as a group and locked down on defense.

Davis has been the obvious player who has done an elite job on defense this season, the Lakers might have to follow his lead if they want to continue this strong play. LeBron James will also have to continue to lead the group as well if they want to keep winning games the way they are through the season.