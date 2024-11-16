Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head with the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. LA is off to an 8-4 start in 2024-25, and Davis is playing at an MVP-caliber level. However, the Lakers star is dealing with an injury.

Davis is battling left plantar fasciitis at the moment. The 31-year-old has appeared in 11 of the Lakers' 12 games up to this point in the season, though, and LA is hopeful that he will be available on Saturday.

So is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Anthony Davis' injury status vs. Pelicans

Davis is currently listed as probable on the NBA injury report.

His final injury status will certainly be of the utmost importance. Davis' initial probable status suggests that he is trending in a promising direction. The Lakers played on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs and earned a 120-115 victory. AD dropped a 40-point, 12-rebound double-double in the big win, shutting down concerns over his injury status.

Davis is averaging 31.1 points per game on 55.7 percent field goal and 41.7 percent three-point shooting so far this season. The Lakers superstar is also recording 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per outing.

If Davis continues to play at a similar level throughout the 2024-25 campaign, he may receive serious MVP and Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

At the moment, AD is focused on preparing for the Lakers' game against the Pelicans on Saturday night. As mentioned, LA holds an 8-4 record. The Pelicans are 4-9 to begin the season, but their roster has been decimated by injuries. New Orleans could turn things around if they are able to get healthy.

As for the question of if Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is probably.