A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Anthony Davis is coming off a monster game for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 121-110 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. LA is back in action on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and with AD popping up on the injury report again, Lakers fans want to know if Davis will be able to suit up in this crucial matchup.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Timberwolves

It’s no surprise that Davis has been included in the injury report yet again. He is currently listed as probable to play with a right foot stress injury. Having AD on the injury list has been the norm for the Lakers over the past several games, and Davis has been available for the last six contests for LA. As such, what would be a surprise is if Davis actually ends up sitting out against the Timberwolves.

It is worth noting, though, that LeBron James has been tagged as questionable to play with soreness in his right foot. D’Angelo Russell is not on the injury report, so he should be good to go against his former team.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are both probable to play, so we expect both stars to be on the court on Friday night.

After Friday’s contest, the Lakers will have just five games remaining. They have a relatively relaxed schedule ahead with matchups against the Houston Rockets, the Utah Jazz (twice), the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Phoenix Suns coming up in the last two weeks of the regular season.

The Lakers are currently eighth in the West with a 38-38 record. They are a half-game behind the Wolves, who are seventh.