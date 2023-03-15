Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Los Angeles Lakers are back from the dead. After starting the season 0-5, the Lakers now have a 34-35 record and they sit only two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth and final outright playoff berth. The Lakers have managed to rescue their season thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ incredible play as of late, which includes yet another dominant performance on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, as well as Davis has been playing over the past few weeks, the Lakers are still being very careful with how they’re handling their star big man’s physical condition. In fact, the Lakers have already ruled out AD for their contest against the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back set.

As contentious as the topic of load management has been over the past few years, Anthony Davis made sure to clarify that he would very much want to be on the court to help out the Lakers’ cause — if only his health permitted him to do so.

“It’s tough, especially in the position we’re in. Obviously, I want to go out and play. But before I even came back, this was something the doctors and the organization discussed – that they thought it would be best for me not to play back-to-backs because of the foot. Even though I’m not feeling pain or anything, it’s still an active injury, with the stress reaction and everything. We’re doing all the right things to make sure that I’m ready to go,” Davis said.

“You want to go out and play but at the end of the day with an injury like that, you don’t want it to go to the other side.”

Nevertheless, after the Lakers’ trade deadline maneuvering, they have more than enough pieces to help them hold the fort even with Anthony Davis and LeBron James out due to their respective injuries — especially against the team with the worst record in the Western Conference, the Rockets.

“Obviously it sucks. But we got D-Lo back and our guys, I think, are more than capable of going out and win a basketball game,” Davis added.

The shorthanded Lakers will take on the Rockets on Wednesday night at 8 PM ET.