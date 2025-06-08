Coco Gauff captured world wide attention with her epic French Open win. Gauff claimed her first-ever title at the prestigious tennis event. Her victory sparked reactions — including a huge one from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James reacted to a post made by former United States president Barack Obama. The 44th president acknowledged Gauff as the first American singles champion in a decade. James reacted by cosigning the post — and also referred to Gauff as his “fellow flag bearer” during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

I SECOND THAT!!! Congratulations my fellow flag bearer @CocoGauff 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤎 https://t.co/DAWugITVZy — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

James joined a litany of professional pro sports stars in celebrating the newest French Open winner. Gauff launched her title march back on Monday — by landing in Venus Williams territory. Gauff entered the quarterfinals for the fifth time in her career — matching the tennis legend.

Now Gauff brings back some prestigious hardware to American soil.

Other reactions outside of Lakers' LeBron James for Coco Gauff

Again, the Lakers star and four-time NBA champion wasn't the only worldwide reaction for Gauff.

Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons chimed in. He posted a succinct yet fiery “LFG!” post on social media.

Even her home region showered Gauff with love. One of James' former teams the Miami Heat praised her as “South Florida's own.”

The University of Miami praised her as well. The school's Instagram account posted a previous picture of Gauff throwing up the “U” sign during a recent football game. But posted the pic as their way of saying congratulations to her.

Robert Griffin III also reacted. The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner posted this statement on X.

“Her determination and resilience is an inspiration to all, but especially my 4 daughters who love Tennis and watching her play. Congrats Coco, YOU LOVE TO SEE IT,” Griffin shared.

Gauff herself reacted on social media with an emotional post about her monumental win.

“Wow. This means so much to me truly….French open champ,” Gauff began. “I worked so hard for this moment and for it to have happened is insane. Thank you God. And thank you everyone. This means the world. I'm still in shock. Honestly can’t find the words but all I can say for now is just thank you and never give up on your dreams.”