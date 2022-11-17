Published November 17, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

For the second straight season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture. There’s still much basketball to be played, but all early signs point to the possibility of the Lakers squandering another year of LeBron James’ career. The team has just a 3-10 record, the second-worst in the conference behind only the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets.

So late last week, when the Lakers were just 2-10, the squad held a film session that acted more as a team meeting. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, star forward Anthony Davis said the meeting was “emotional” and “was all for the nature of trying to get better.”

“We had conversations that a team that was 2-10 should have, you know? About what each player can do better, what we were going to do better collectively. Coaching staff. Medical staff. Everybody. We just wanted to figure this thing out leading up to the day of the Brooklyn game. And it worked out for us.”

Davis, 29, is an eight-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection, and one-time NBA champion. In his fourth season as a member of the Lakers, he’s averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. The big man put up 37 points and 18 rebounds in the win over Brooklyn.

Considering the Lakers won their last game convincingly against the Nets following their team meeting, maybe it was just what the doctor ordered, and the group will turn things around. Only time will tell if the Lakers can stem the tide, but anything is possible so long as James and Anthony Davis remain healthy.