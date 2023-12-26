Anthony Davis wants to see more defense from the Lakers

Christmas Day may be a time of joy and celebration, but this year's 25th of December might be one that Los Angeles Lakers fans would prefer to forget, coming from a sporting point of view. During Monday's Christmas game, the Lakers fell to none other than their longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics. Asked after the game what the Lakers can do to be as good as they can be, forward Anthony Davis pointed out what he thought was the problem right away.

“Buckle down defensively,” Davis said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Despite Davis finishing with 40 points and 13 rebounds, it was not enough as the Lakers fell to a Celtics team that saw all five Boston starters score no less than 18 points.

Right after tip-off, the Celtics started strong, building a lead that grew to as much as 18 points. However. Los Angeles responded in the second, cutting the lead down to just one point entering halftime.

Despite Los Angeles gaining a two-point advantage to begin the third quarter, the Celtics answered, mounting another lead that the Lakers were trying to trim down once again. Boston's firepower proved too much, however, as the Celtics maintained the lead throughout the rest of the final period to finish the game.

Davis also lamented how there were “too many mistakes” from the Lakers' end. While he did add that the team has been “really good with (controlling) the turnovers,” it was the timely ones that proved fatal. Davis then mentioned how their new lineup change still needs better communication.

“Obviously the lineup change. We're not really a switching team but we're getting to it because of our lineup. So the miscommunication is there,” Davis added.

Anthony Davis says the key to the Lakers looking as good as they can be will come from “buckling down defensively.” He said he is in favor of the new-look starting lineup but admitted there was some communication breakdowns with the new mix when it came to their switching schemes pic.twitter.com/jpjLyC9fB6 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 26, 2023

The Lakers are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference. Luckily for Anthony Davis, there are still plenty of games in the season for the team to improve their defense and build chemistry within their newly changed lineups.