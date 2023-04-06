A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers ran into a buzz saw Wednesday night in the form of Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers lost to their LA nemesis, 128-115, in part because one of the key items on their pregame plan list did not work according to how they thought it would.

After the game, Anthony Davis revealed that the Lakers aimed to let Westbrook take shots from the perimeter, but that plan did not necessarily reflect the intended purpose, with the former NBA MVP going 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-4 from behind the arc to finish with 14 points in 21 minutes.

“Our game plan was for him to shoot the ball,” Anthony Davis said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “And he made them. He made the shots.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To be fair to the Lakers, Westbrook entered Wednesday’s contest shooting just 43.2 percent from the field and a horrible 30.2 percent from behind the arc. Westbrook also walked into the contest with a poor 47.6 effective field goal percentage, and if there’s one team outside of the Clippers who knew the limits of Westbrook’s perimeter this season, it’s the Lakers. After all, Westbrook started the 2022-23 NBA season with Anthony Davis and the Purple and Gold.

Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds versus the Clippers, while LeBron James, despite a slow start, paced the Lakers with 33 points to go alongside seven assists and eight rebounds.

The Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference standings with a 41-39 record and will play the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz on Friday and Sunday, respectively.