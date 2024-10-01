LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin the 2024-25 NBA season and one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team is LeBron James and Bronny James getting to play together. LeBron and Bronny will make history as the first father-son duo to play on the same NBA team together. At Lakers media day, Anthony Davis spoke about the feeling of getting to witness something like this as a teammate.

“It’s still surreal to me that he’s on the same team as his dad. And I get to be a part of it and witness each and every practice, each game, each moment that they have for at least his first year,” Davis said. “I can’t wait till they step on the floor together and officially make history. But it’s been super dope to watch so far.”

The Lakers signed Bronny to a standard contract after selecting him with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But it’s not yet clear what role he will play on the Lakers this season. It’s likely that he sees the majority of his live game reps come with the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers G League affiliate.

It’s not even certain that LeBron James and Bronny James will ever see the court together this year. But Anthony Davis is sure to spend quite some time on the court with LeBron as the Lakers begin their quest for title No. 18.

Both Davis and LeBron spend the offseason playing together as part of Team USA at the Olympics en route to winning a gold medal. It’s evident that the duo still has plenty left in the tank. Davis also spoke about his time at the Olympics and what he took away from that experience.

“I never take that for granted being given the chance to play with Bron, KD, Steph, they’re the older guys and they’re all on their way out. . .Who knows if they play in ‘28, who knows if they retire before, you just don’t know,” Davis said, “I think the appreciation of just playing with the greatness of those guys, the rest of those guys on the team as well, you got to appreciate that each and every day.”

The Lakers open the 2024-25 season at home on Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.