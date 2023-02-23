The Los Angeles Lakers know very well what they need to do after the All-Star break, and fortunately, Anthony Davis is seeing that sense of urgency from his teammates.

Davis revealed as much during a media huddle on Wednesday amid the Lakers’ practice, noting how the break has helped them rest and recover physically and mentally. He added how he has seen everyone in the locker room come back with a “new sense of urgency” and “spirit” as they look to make a strong finish to the 2022-23 season and secure a playoffs berth.

“We had a great practice today, guys were eager, guys were ready. We’re should be ready to go tomorrow,” Davis added as the Lakers prepare for Thursday’s showdown with the Golden State Warriors, per Spectrum SportsNet.

The Lakers are 27-32 on the season, currently at 13th place in the West. With that said, they have plenty of work to do if they want to make the playoffs, let alone the Play-In.

Anthony Davis and co. are two games behind the 10th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder for that final Play-In spot. Meanwhile, they are 3.5 games below the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks for an automatic postseason qualification.

"We had a great practice today, guys were eager, guys were ready. We're should be ready to go tomorrow." @AntDavis23 sees the hungry in the team to finish strong. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dPeLV4U — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 23, 2023

Considering their position, the Purple and Gold will have to win more than half of their remaining 23 matches in order to make it to the playoffs. It is definitely a difficult job that looks more unlikely to happen, though Davis and co. are clearly more motivated than ever to get the job done. Hopefully, they can sustain the energy they have in recent practices and channel it on the games that actually matter.