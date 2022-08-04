Anthony Davis’s heartfelt gesture amid Kentucky flood draws message from John Calipari

Kentucky is left picking up the pieces following a devastating flood that swept through the state. Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari is among the personalities who have initiated relief efforts to help those affected by the flash flood catastrophe, but another familiar Kentucky basketball face who’s made a big donation to the Kentucky Flood Relief has been revealed by Calipari, and it’s no other than Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis.

“After watching all of the devastation and, knowing what our players did tonight – he has offered to give $350,000 to the Kentucky Flood Relief. That’s servant leadership in action, that’s staying connected to this program and this state. Love you, Ant.”

Of course, Kentucky sports fans will never forget who Anthony Davis is, as he once helped restore glory for Kentucky basketball when he led the Wildcats to a national championship in the 2011-2012 college basketball season — his only year in Lexington. That season, Anthony Davis averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game before eventually making his way to the pros as the no. 1 overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Calipari and Kentucky players also had an open practice on Tuesday, with attendees also requested to make a donation as well. It was also in the same open practice that Calipari revealed a home-and-home series schedule against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, which begins in the 2022-23 college basketball season.

If you also want to help out the many people and families impacted by the Kentucky flood, you can head over to this link for important details on how you can extend a hand.