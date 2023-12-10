Lakers guard Austin Reaves had some high praise for teammate Anthony Davis following their NBA In-Season Tournament win.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the champions of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. With a 123-109 win against the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers walked a way as tournament champions with a perfect 7-0 record. While LeBron James took home tournament MVP honors, it was Anthony Davis who led the way for the Lakers with a monster game. Davis' big time performance prompted teammate Austin Reaves to drop some heavy praise his way following the game.

"When [Anthony Davis] plays like that, AD's arguably the best player in the NBA… Tonight he just brought all that to the table." Austin Reaves on AD's DOMINANT performance in the NBA Cup Finals.pic.twitter.com/pv1sud2rhC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

“When AD plays like that, AD's arguably the best player in the NBA,” Reaves said. “You could just see his aggression on the offensive glass, getting. wedge rebounds, being able to get easy put-backs, and then just, I've said many times his defense is second to none. The way he basically stables our defense on that end, like I said it's second to none. Tonight he brought all that to the table and played a really good basketball game.”

Anthony Davis led the Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game with a game-high 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. He shot 16/24 from the field and 9/13 from the free-throw line. Austin Reaves had a good game himself with 28 points, two rebounds and three assists off the bench. But it was Davis who stole the show.

While Davis' consistency has been questioned at times, he's been playing very well this season. He's averaging 22.7 points per game, 12.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 blocked shots with splits of 53.3 percent shooting from the field, 23.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.