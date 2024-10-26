To say Friday was a big night in Los Angeles would be an understatement. In addition to some big local high school football games and USC football's dominant victory against Rutgers at the Coliseum, the Los Angeles Lakers mounted a comeback win over the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena, and, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series vs. the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium in dramatic fashion.

Because there was so much going on in the ‘City of Angels,' it's understandable that fans attending the various sporting events may not have their full attention on the game at hand. And with the varying level of stakes, it's also understandable that most would be locked in on the Dodgers' result more so than others.

During the course of the Lakers game, Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Dodgers a 6-3 Game 1 victory. Fans at the Lakers game noticed and responded accordingly, a moment Austin Reaves joked about following the Lakers win.

“I thought they were cheering for me,” Reaves said with a smile during the post-game press conference. “No, I didn't know what was going on, and then I looked up on the screen and seen him that nuke. Going to be a great Series, it looks like.”

During eventful LA night, Lakers come back and beat Suns

The fans were probably cheering for the Dodgers at that moment, but there was still plenty of support for Reaves and the Lakers last night. Despite falling into a hole and trailing by more than 20 points early, the Lakers outscored the Suns by 23 points over the final three quarters to win 123-116 and move to 2-0 for the first time in 2010.

While Anthony Davis remained a popular point of discussion — the Lakers big man went for 35 last night, becoming the franchise's first player in nearly 20 years with back-to-back 30-point games to start a season — Reaves showed his potential too. After a so-so season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves in which he posted 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists while going 0-for-5 on three-pointers, the crafty guard went for 26 points, was red-hot from three (5-for-7), and tied LeBron James with a team-high 8 assists in the win vs. the Suns.

While few had doubts that Reaves could continue to be effective, many fans and analysts were quite sure what to expect from the Lakers under first-year head coach JJ Redick. Through two games, though, Redick has received rave reviews for his creativity and attention to detail.

The Lakers will now turn their attention to the Sacramento Kings tonight. The Kings enter tonight's game 0-1 after losing their season opener to the Timberwolves on Wednesday 117-115.