The Los Angeles Lakers hype train is beginning to reach breakneck speeds as they’ve won two consecutive games, and Anthony Davis is playing at an MVP level. The Sacramento Kings also feel they are contenders in the Western Conference and hope to secure their first win of the season against a team they’ve had success against over the past few seasons. Can the Kings extend their five-game winning streak over the Lakers, or will King James take back his crown? It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Lakers prediction and pick.

Here are the Kings-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Lakers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +105

Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

You can safely say that the Kings have the Lakers’ number. Sacramento has won eight of the last ten matchups against Los Angeles, and it isn’t like they are the better team and the favorites in each. The Kings have a five-game winning streak, and in the past three meetings, they have been the underdog. The Kings are slight underdogs again in this matchup, which they have been for those three outright victories (+2.0, +3.0, +1.5). It feels like a perfect spot to bet Sacramento will cover again and possibly win outright.

The Kings can’t complain about their first game of the season, which they lost by two points at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento entered the fourth quarter down by one point but couldn’t eliminate the deficit, eventually losing 117-115. The Kings didn’t end their disappointing 2023-24 season on the right foot, but they feel they can be contenders again in the Western Conference. Newcomer Demar Derozan will be a catalyst to make that happen, as he led the team with 26 points in the opener. Three players recorded 20+ points for the Kings, with Domontas Sabonis and Keegan Murray also getting in on the action.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers were in this same position as slight underdogs in their first two games of the season and blew away the spread. They were one-point favorites in the season opener against the Timberwolves and won 110-103, then 1.5-point favorites against the Phoenix Suns and 123-116. Anthony Davis began to make his claim as the alpha on the team in the twilight of Lebron James’ career, recording 36 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists in the opening game against Minnesota. Davis stepped up again against the Suns, recording another 35 points, adding just eight rebounds and four assists.

Lebron hasn’t been performing at his usual level, but it’s hard to expect him to be the star every night this late in his career. Davis taking the reins can allow Lebron to manage his minutes more effectively before the postseason.

Final Kings-Lakers Prediction & Pick

It’s a challenging game to handicap as the Lakers look like a new team under JJ Redick, and Davis has been the best player in the league through two games. The Kings’ record against the Lakers over the past few seasons is too hard to ignore, but the total is something that we need to keep an eye on. It seems like a low number, as eight of the past ten meetings between these teams have gone over 229.5. The Lakers also shoot more threes than they ever have with Redick in charge, which could signal a massive scoring game here.

Final Kings-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Over 229.5 (-110)