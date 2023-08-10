The Los Angeles Lakers, for most of the 2022-23 season, battled inconsistencies and a jarring lack of spacing. But 2023 has been kinder for the Purple and Gold. Trading away Russell Westbrook did wonders for the team, as that trade brought back D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, and it opened up a bigger opportunity for Austin Reaves — players whose games complemented that of LeBron James' and Anthony Davis' in a much better manner.

Thus, the Lakers were able to revive a season that plenty thought would lead nowhere — even making it as far as the Western Conference Finals. That, alone, is an incredible accomplishment given how many tribulations the 2023 Lakers had to overcome on their way to mounting a deep postseason run. Sure, they exited the playoffs in ignominious fashion after suffering a sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Denver Nuggets, but the hope for the Lakers — for Reaves, in particular — is that that was just the start of a more serious push for the championship.

Speaking to Sam Yip of HoopsHype, Austin Reaves revealed how bullish he feels about the Lakers' chances of competing next season in light of all their moves this offseason.

“I feel really, really good about what we did. You bring back the core that went to the Western Conference Finals and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year,” Reaves said.

Adding Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and Taurean Prince gives the Lakers even more weapons that fit nicely alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With those additions, the Lakers now have solid depth at every position — which should elevate the team's competitive fire in the aftermath of last year's playoff run.

“Overall, everybody’s competitive, and we kinda got that taste last year of running it back and trying to win a championship,” Reaves added.

Even with all the offseason additions the Lakers made, it will still be up to the team's best players — Austin Reaves, included — to help lift the team to the promised land. But it's hard not to be hopeful about their chances next season, especially when their confidence appears to be at an all-time high.