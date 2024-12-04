The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-1 on their current four-game road trip and are looking to get back in the win column with game No. 3 against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Injuries have been a big issue for the Lakers this season. In the case of starting point guard Austin Reaves, he appeared again on the Lakers’ injury report ahead of their game against the Heat.

Austin Reaves is listed as questionable with a pelvic injury for the Lakers’ third game of the road trip. He initially suffered the injury during the first half of the Lakers’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday.

Reaves was fouled on a drive to the basket and stayed down for a while before being able to walk under his own power. He shot his two free-throws and had to check out of the game for the remainder of the half. Reaves did not start the second half, although he did return to the court.

Although not completely ruled out, his status as questionable doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s on the verge of making a return to the lineup. Reaves was listed as questionable before both of the Lakers’ past two games before ultimately being ruled out.

In addition to Reaves, backup guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was also listed as questionable with left groin soreness. Hood-Schifino had been nursing an injury suffered during his assignment to the G League. He made his return to the lineup against the Utah Jazz on Sunday and contributed four points, one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes of play.

If Reaves is unable to play against the Heat, D’Angelo Russell, who had moved to the bench earlier this season, will likely start at point guard again as he did against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Austin Reaves as Lakers starting point guard

With Russell becoming part of the second unit, Reaves had been given the reigns as the Lakers’ full-time point guard. The Lakers have gone 8-5 with Reaves in the starting lineup and Russell off the bench.

The fourth-year guard has steadily improved each season since signing with the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

In 19 games this season, Reaves has been averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 35.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Following the Heat game, the Lakers will conclude their road trip against the Atlanta Hawks before returning home.