Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves continues to cash in on his popularity. The former Wichita State Shockers and Oklahoma Sooners star has reportedly secured an extension deal with Chinese sports brand Rigorer, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Lakers guard Austin Reaves and his reps have renegotiated an extension with Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer that makes Reaves a part owner in the company, sources say. Reaves debuts two new color ways in his new signature shoe line at Rigorer, the AR 1, releasing on Friday.”

Austin Reaves is having quite a finish to lucrative 2023. Apart from his deal with Rigorer, Reaves also inked a four-year contract with the Lakers last July.

“I’m proud to continue this partnership with Rigorer,” Reaves said of his renewed deal with Rigorer (h/t Nick DePaula of Boardroom). “The team is incredible, and we’ve developed a signature shoe that I’m proud to put my name on, representing both high performance and accessibility. The team has welcomed me like family and I will always appreciate them for believing in me at this early stage of my career.”

Reaves first signed a contract with Rigorer near the end of his first season in the NBA. Since then, his star has gotten shinier, even becoming part of the United States team that participated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, Reaves is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists as a key component of the Lakers.

Reaves has indeed come a long way from being an undrafted rookie for the Lakers to becoming an endorser of an emerging global brand.