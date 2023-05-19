ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Austin Reaves has been the third star the Los Angeles Lakers have needed in the Western Conference Finals thus far. But he looked like a different kind of star during the Game 2 postgame press conference.

Austin Reaves was somewhat disheveled during the presser, with his messy hair and black shirt reminding fans of some of their favorite pop-punk icons. The memes that flowed from the moment did not disappoint.

reporter: “austin, what do you need to work on for game 3?” austin reaves: “all the small things” pic.twitter.com/4V1TfrRdbg — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) May 19, 2023

Perhaps after Austin Reaves’ presser, the Lakers can go with an even Simpler Plan for Game 3? They’ll need to be borderline Perfect to make a comeback in the series down 0-2 against a formidable Nuggets side.

cause we lost it all

nothing lasts forever I’m sorry I can’t be perfect https://t.co/PrtY7OyMbx — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 19, 2023

Reaves might’ve channeled his inner Pete Wentz these past couple of games. Even if the Lakers lost both, he made sure that they’d go down swinging. His 22.5 points and 6.5 assists per game thus far would surely attest to that.

Ballout Boy https://t.co/rpbn1EtvX1 — Jimmy Buckets #1 Fan (@ericj_d) May 19, 2023

"We're going down, down in an earlier round. And sugar, we're going down swinging" https://t.co/MzmpRecbGc — Killjoy 🤔 (@KilljoyGSW) May 19, 2023

Is it Panic time for the Lakers? LeBron has made it clear that the series is far from over as the team heads home within the friendly confines of Crypto.com arena. But it’s tough to have High Hopes after failing to steal at least one game in Denver.

Panic! At The Crypto https://t.co/mANRjsUVXq — David Naylor (Discord: ProfCedar#1502) (@ProfCedar) May 19, 2023

🎶 I chimed in with a haven’t you people ever heard of GRABBING A GOD DAMN BOARD 🎶 https://t.co/Tsx7ypU1Mj — (redacted) (@squish41) May 19, 2023

When you ball out on the biggest stage of basketball like Austin Reaves did and lose, it probably does make you feel like going back to that emo hairstyle everyone rocked in the late aughts.

The Lakers want nothing more than to go back to their city by the end of all this and see a purple and gold parade. They’ll have to overcome all the demons and non-believers to make it a reality.