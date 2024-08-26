There were an array of emotions present in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon. Thousands of hearts simultaneously skipped a beat when Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch near the inside of his left wrist in the eighth inning. The same thing happened just minutes later, but for very different reasons, as Mookie Betts launched the eventual game-winning home run.

Before all of that hysteria, however, Dodger Stadium was treated to a heartwarming moment. Bianka Bryant, the 7-year-old daughter of deceased Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, threw out the first pitch to Betts in what was a nice tribute. Her 4-year-old sister Capri joined in the festivities, getting everyone ready for the showdown with the Rays.

The Dodgers continued LA's celebration of The Black Mamba, capping off his birthday week with Kobe Bryant Jersey Day. The five-time NBA champion famously wore No. 8 and 24 during his illustrious career, so the timing of this occasion is fitting even though it took place on Aug. 25. Bryant and his 13-year-ld daughter Gianna were among nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. He would have turned 46 years old this past Friday.

Fans showed their respect for the Bryant family, receiving them with open arms. They greeted Bianka's first pitch with an outpouring of applause. She demonstrated her father's signature confidence, ostensibly chewing gum in nonchalant fashion as she tossed the ball into Betts' glove.

Kobe Bryant and the Dodgers

Kobe Bryant formed a bond with the Dodgers organization over the course of his near-20-year-run with the Lakers. He even helped the franchise try to recruit Shohei Ohtani in 2017, making a pitch to the Japanese superstar via video. The two-time, likely soon-to-be three-time, MLB MVP ultimately chose the Los Angeles Angels instead, but he remarked about the impression Bryant's words and legacy made on him.

Mookie Betts was also surely grateful for the opportunity to share in Sunday's tribute, doing his part to ensure that Bianka Bryant's big moment was accompanied by a series-clinching victory. LA (MLB-best 78-53) has won six of its last seven games and will try to stay hot when it hosts the Baltimore Orioles (76-56) for a three-game set this week.