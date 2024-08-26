The Los Angeles Dodgers closed out their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday with a 3-1 win, but they also saw superstar Shohei Ohtani get hurt. The two-time American League Most Valuable Player was hit on his forearm by a pitch in the eighth inning of the Rays game. Fortunately for Los Angeles, it doesn't seem Ohtani suffered a major injury, with X-rays after the game showing negative results, according to Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times.

“Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani was hit on the inside of the left forearm,” wrote DiGiovanna on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter). “X-rays were negative. He should be OK.”

Ohtani was battling Rays reliever Richard Lovelady when he was hit by a pitch. The Japanese star was ahead in the count 2-1 when Lovelady fired a 91 MPH sinker that went outside the zone and struck Ohtani. The 30-year-old Ohtani jogged to first base after getting hit while grabbing his left wrist and wincing in apparent pain.

It was a good sign that Ohtani was able to stay in the game after getting hit. He even scored a run after that painful plate appearance, with Mookie Betts hitting a 387-foot home run that sent Ohtani home and gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. Ohtani ended his night 0-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout.

While it seems Ohtani has escaped a serious injury, it is possible that he could miss a game or two to let his arm heal up completely. If that's going to be the case, Ohtani will miss at least a game in the upcoming marquee three-game interleague series at Dodger Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles which will kick off this Tuesday.

So far in the 2024 MLB regular season, Ohtani is batting .292 with 41 home runs to go with 40 stolen bases. He also has a .368 on-base percentage and .566 slugging percentage which factor into his .934 OPS.

Fans react to Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani getting hit by pitch against the Rays

Of course, Dodgers fans (and baseball fans) have strong reactions to that scary moment involving LA's prized asset.

“Its crazy how the ball always seems to find that one tiny area that’s not covered with padding 😭,” commented @DrMahnoor0.

“My heart rate went up when that happened. Flashbacks of Mookie.” – @nic_ly1028

“So beaning Muncy wasn’t payback for Mookies home run #Dodgers” – @nkvball

“Geez! I never understand why the pitchers never say ‘sorry’ for hitting a batter, regardless if unintentional.” – @JudyAPenner

“That pitch was on purpose 🤬” – @charro209