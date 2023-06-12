The Los Angeles Lakers will take a closer look at a former college star in the ACC who could potentially become the newest member of the Purple & Gold squad. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on Sunday that Los Angeles will bring in Jamarius Burton for a workout this week.

Jamarius Burton – who was an All-ACC 1st team guard for Pitt – will work out for the Lakers this week, a source told ESPN. The five-year collegiate vet, who also had stints at Wichita State and Texas Tech, has also worked out for the Bucks and Grizzlies.

The 6-4 Burton most recently starred for the Pittsburgh Panthers in the 2022-23 college basketball season, helping the ACC program score a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. In his second and final season with the Panthers, Burton averaged 15.2 points on 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 34 games (all starts).

With the Lakers hosting Burton for a workout, they will get to check out his best qualities and weaknesses as well. Burton is a solid rebounder for his size and can also make plays for his teammates. One thing he's lacking is a consistent touch from the perimeter, as he shot just 32.7 percent from behind the arc in his five years in the collegiate ranks.

Burton generated plenty of buzz in the most recent edition of March Madness when he drilled a game-winning shot to lead the No. 11 Panthers to an upset win in the first round over the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones.