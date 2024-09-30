The NBA's first father-son duo, Lebron James and Bronny James, fielded questions separately at Lakers Media Day on Monday, the same way they would commute to games every day, according to the son. When Bronny was asked if he and Dad would commute to work together, James shut down the possibility with an emphatic response, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Bronny James, with a smile, when asked if him and LeBron will be commuting to work together: “Definitely not,” Bronny said.

Suffice it to say that the NBA will not see its first father-son carpool in 2024-25. For Bronny, the overwhelming beginning of a long regular season to a lot for the rookie to take on in his first season. He's trying to focus on improving as a player without spending additional time carpooling with his teammate/father, per the Lakers' YouTube page.

“It's already so much that we've been grouped together as,” Bronny said. “I'd like to stay as far away as possible from that guy.”

Naysayers keeping Bronny James motivated ahead of rookie season

Coming off of an underwhelming Summer League performance, Los Angeles Lakers' second-round pick Bronny James has a tall task ahead of him in making his rookie campaign. Bronny and LeBron James donned new Lakers uniforms at Media Day on Monday, as Bronny answered how he plans to approach this week's opening preseason schedule in his first taste of NBA basketball.

“Just learning gameplan, learning playbooks, but also, trying to get our bodies right in the weight room,” James said. “Stuff like that, getting in condition/NBA condition [and] just improving every day.”

For Bronny, staying true to himself is key.

“I just continue to try to be myself every day. Doing the things I love since I've been a kid, and trying to keep that routine up of being myself,” James added. “But also, taking the time to tune out all the noise, and tune out all the people who don't think I should be here, while also trying to get in the gym, get my work in, and keep improving myself every day.”

As for the unique challenges of being teammates with his dad, LeBron, Bronny highlighted what he's most looking forward to throughout his rookie season.

“I'm most looking forward to practice, just going head-to-head with each other; that's such a crazy feeling to be in practice with your dad, and competing at a high level,” Bronny said. “But on the other side of that, having to go against LeBron James is a lot in practice every day. But, I'm looking forward to it as well.”

LeBron, Bronny James, and the Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their preseason opener this Friday.