Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Lakers' preseason opener, setting the stage for his son, Los Angeles' second-round pick Bronny James' potential preseason debut on Friday. The Lakers' first-year head coach JJ Redick led the rookie's first NBA training camp, where Bronny spoke to the immaculate vibes he's felt from his new coach, teammates, and throughout the staff, as well as its facility, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

“He's a great coach so far,” James said. “Been amazing vibes in the facility so far, so I feel like it's upped the vibes from what it was last year from what I've heard.”

As he heads towards his first preseason game on Friday, Bronny isn't afraid to admit he is nervous but excited for his young career's first NBA in-game experience.

“Of course, there's nerves. There's nerves with everything. I'm just excited to go out there and learn and learn from people playing in front of me,” James said. “If I get a chance to showcase what I can do, then I'm going to do that, too.”

Expand Tweet

It isn't easy to gauge whether we'll see Bronny in action on Friday. However, with his father watching in street clothes, the Lakers' first preseason game could be an ideal opportunity for James to make his Lakers debut. This would spare the 19-year-old guard from the historic moment of becoming the first father/son duo ever to share an NBA floor, which everyone's waiting for, forcing Bronny to focus on his game and nothing else.

Bronny James ready for his first Lakers preseason game

Bronny James will be prepared to play when his name is called. Bronny raised eyebrows in Lakers' training camp as head coach JJ Redick's been impressed with his 2024 second-round pick's speed and energy in the early go. Whether James sees the floor against the Timberwolves or not, he's keeping himself in the moment while focusing on making an immediate impact in his first exhibition.

“I always go out and play my game or play the right way,” James said. “So, I never try to overthink things. Just go out and play my game.

For Bronny, his approach to Friday's preseason game is a testament to the work he's put in throughout Lakers training camp.

“Just working. Hard work, going out there and trying to get better like I have been all summer,” James said. “Just building a routine.”

With his dad watching, Bronny will look to make his NBA debut on Friday.