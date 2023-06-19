Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, made sure to show extra love for his dad on Father's Day.

On his Instagram story, Bronny shared a photo of him and LeBron while they were working out together. The eldest of the James brood captioned his post with, “happy father's day to the goat. love you dad.”

Bronny's Father's Day message for LeBron James 👀 pic.twitter.com/Izy4lSSdl3 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) June 19, 2023

LeBron James has always been a supportive dad, providing his kids a father figure who guides them as they try to carve a path for themselves–something that he didn't have the privilege of getting when growing up.

While James has plenty of haters on the court, no one can ever question his greatness of being a father. He provides for his family and kids, and he makes sure to be there in the most important moments of their lives. Throughout the past couple of years, James was seen attending the games of both Bronny and Bryce at Sierra Canyon and cheering for them.

LeBron also works out with his sons and teaches them everything he knows about basketball, which has certainly been crucial in their growth as top-rated prospects in high school.

As Bronny said it, the Lakers star definitely has a case for being the “GOAT” father among former and current NBA players. He has always been a good role model for his children, and more than that, he continues to be a catalyst for change and make a positive impact not only on his kids but also on the community.