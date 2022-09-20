Canelo Alvarez drops bold take on hypothetical LeBron James boxing career

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the world’s greatest athletes, so much so that the NBA star has frequently had his potential in other sports discussed at length. Boxing legend Canelo Alvarez weighed in on how he thinks James would fare in the boxing ring, and the Mexican sensation didn’t hold back with his praise for LeBron. During an interview with GQ on Sept. 15, Alvarez admitted that he thinks LeBron is a gifted enough athlete to have pursued a career in boxing, should he put in the work.

When asked if LeBron James could ever have a successful career in boxing, Canelo admitted it was possible.

“Why not? I think he has skills for the sport. He’s an athlete, 100%. If he had dedicated himself to being a fighter, he could do it,” said Alvarez honestly.

This is far from the first time we’ve envisioned how LeBron would fare if he had opted to pursue another career path. It’s long been suggested that James could have been a legendary NFL wide receiver or tight end. Standing in at 6-foot-9 and weighing around 250 lbs, LeBron James would be a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron, or as a heavyweight boxer in the ring.

He’s received the nod from one of the all-time greats of the sport in Canelo, and while this is all pure speculation, imagining James in the ring would be a sight to behold.

At 37 years old, it’s probably too late for LeBron to pivot towards the pursuit of a heavyweight boxing title, but Alvarez’s comments still ring true nonetheless. James is an athlete through and through, and if he didn’t end up in the NBA, we’d likely be hearing his name called in another professional sports league.