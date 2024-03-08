Carmelo Anthony is one of the best scorers of his generation. When it comes to getting buckets though, no one has proven to be better or more consistent than LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers forward continues to set benchmarks for numerous NBA scoring records and became the first player to surpass 40,000 career points last Saturday.
His former teammate and draft mate Anthony gave James his flowers after reaching a scoring plateau no NBA player had ever reached. Melo said the following on his podcast 7 PM in Brooklyn presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment Original.
“First of all 40K is crazy. That is crazy. We will never see that. No one is touching that 40K. [Passing] Kareem was crazy, but 40,000 is different,” Anthony said. “So I hope people are not overlooking it…I think we should really cherish these moments. We are so quick to move on to the next topic and the next headline. But. we gotta cherish these moments.”
James topped Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record in February 2023. Just over a year later he added over 1,600 points to get to 40,000.
Carmelo Anthony's total ends at 28,289, good enough for 10th on the all-time scoring list. He scored his final points in the NBA as a member of the Lakers and as a teammate of LeBron James.
What James does on the basketball court will probably never be replicated at his age. He is still one of the best basketball players on the planet as he approaches 40 years old. He is living an athlete's dream of deciding when to call it quits rather than the body telling you to.
Through all the hate that comes LeBron James' way, praise and love is coming from players he played with and competed against. Carmelo Anthony is the latest to do so and likely gained brownie points with Lakers fans because of it.