Anthony Davis has been a monster for the Los Angeles Lakers at time during the NBA Playoffs. At other times, he has been nonexistent on the offensive-end of the floor, directly contributing to various losses for the Lakers.

So far in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Golden State Warriors, Davis had a major Game 1 performance, which resulted in a road win for the Lakers and he is coming off of another big Game 3 performance, which resulted in a home win for the Lakers.

However, Davis has yet to put together back-to-back terrific games, which has Hall of Famer and TNT’s Charles Barkley questioning the star’s abilities heading into Game 4 on Monday night. Previewing this matchup against the Warriors on Sunday night, Barkley stated that the Lakers winning Game 4 depends on whether or not Davis shows up to play.

“If he plays great, the Lakers are going to win,” Barkley said. “But he’s due for another bad game tomorrow.” He also stated that a great player like Davis cannot have “variations” in his play, especially in the postseason.

"If he plays great, the Lakers are going to win, but he's due for another bad game tomorrow." Chuck wants to see consistency from Anthony Davis 👀 pic.twitter.com/d1L832MJEc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 8, 2023

Anthony Davis’ inconsistencies have definitely been concerning for the Lakers, especially since LeBron James has not necessarily looked like his dominant self. At 38-years-old, James is still playing amazing basketball, but Davis is the key to success for the Lakers.

He ended up being the key reason why they won a championship in 2020 and if Los Angeles is to advance past the defending NBA champions, Davis will have to string together multiple great games in a row.

It is one thing if the Warriors take him out of the equation defensively, but that shouldn’t even be possible given how gifted of a player Davis is and the fact that Golden State does not have the size to limit him.

Game 4 on Monday night will be very telling of how this series will play out, especially since all eyes in Los Angeles will be on the Lakers’ big man. If he can get the job done and dominate in the paint like he has two of the three games in this series, the Lakers should be able to take a 3-1 series lead and pull within a win of the Western Conference Finals.

Should Davis have an off-day as he has after a great game in these playoffs, the Lakers will be in danger of dropping this game at home, allowing the Warriors to even up the series at 2-2 before both teams head back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Wednesday.