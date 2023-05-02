Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors missed two months of the 2022-2023 NBA season for family reasons, and Wiggins spoke about how his teammates supported him during the absence. He also was asked if there was something therapeutic about the game by Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Yeah, because when you’re on the court, it’s just you and your teammates who you’re dealing with all year,” Wiggins said, via Amick. “You guys are fighting together. The outside noise doesn’t matter. All that matters is what’s between those lines. Even when I was gone, (his Warriors teammates and team officials) always checked up on me, still made me feel like I was part of the team, so that when I come back I just feel like I’m ready to get going, you know?”

Andrew Wiggins was a key part of the Warriors winning the championship last season, as he defended well against Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals and was the second leading scorer for Golden State after Steph Curry.

The core three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are obviously still at the heart of what the Warriors do. Kevon Looney has been an integral part as well, but Wiggins has carved out a role on the Warriors since arriving.

The Warriors advanced in the NBA Playoffs after beating the Sacramento Kings in seven games. On Tuesday night, they begin their second round NBA Playoffs series against a familiar foe in LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a long absence during the season, Wiggins and the Warriors are trying to pull off a repeat.