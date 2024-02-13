The Detroit Pistons visit the Los Angeles Lakers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Detroit Pistons are the bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference and are coming off of a loss as they continue their road trip when they stay in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Lakers prediction and pick.

Detroit (8-44) has been historically bad this season as they are sitting dead last in the NBA with just eight wins in 52 games. They are coming off losses in four out of their last six games. In their most recent 106-112 loss to the Clippers, they surprisingly did well only losing by six points and limiting Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden to 71 combined points. However, they didn't get enough offensive production from their starters to score the monumental upset. They will attempt to right the ship and get their ninth win of the season when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in this Tuesday night matchup.

Los Angeles (28-26) is coming off a dominating home victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in their most recent matchup. In their 139-122 victory, the entire Lakers' starting lineup scored 20+ points with De'Angelo Russell leading the way scoring a team-high 30 points. It was a collective effort from the Lakers to get a much-needed win to stay in the hunt in the Western Conference. Now they will look to continue their winning ways when they play host to the Detroit Pistons who come to town on Tuesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Lakers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +530

Los Angeles Lakers: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -750

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons head into Tuesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers as heavy underdogs. But don't count them out just yet. We might see a surprise victory for the young and hungry Pistons squad.

The Pistons are bursting with young talent, headlined by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. This fearless backcourt duo brings relentless energy and scoring punch, potentially overwhelming a Lakers team with older legs. Rookie center Jalen Duren has become a force to be reckoned with. His athleticism and rebounding prowess could neutralize the Lakers' interior advantage, even with someone as formidable as Anthony Davis in the lineup.

Being the underdog releases the pressure on the Pistons. They can play loose and confident, while the Lakers may come in expecting an easy win, a mindset ripe for upset potential. There's no bigger stage than against LeBron James and the Lakers. Expect Cade Cunningham, fueled by the challenge, to put on a show. This is his chance to prove he belongs among the league's elite.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tuesday night presents a golden opportunity for the Los Angeles Lakers to regain their rhythm against the visiting Detroit Pistons. The Lakers are heavily favored to emerge victorious on their home court.

Even as he navigates Father Time, LeBron James remains a force capable of single-handedly altering the outcome of games. His experience, clutch gene, and sheer willpower against a young Pistons team should lead the Lakers to victory. As long as Anthony Davis and De'Angelo Russell are healthy and unleashed, they present a significant mismatch for the Pistons' defense. Their interior scoring, rebounding, and rim protection will prove too much to handle for the young Detroit frontcourt.

The Lakers are always tougher to beat in front of their passionate fanbase in Los Angeles. The Pistons, on a long losing streak, might crumble under the energy of the crowd and the Lakers' superstar presence. Recent losses have likely lit a fire within the Lakers squad as they have now won four out of their last five games. Expect them to come out with a renewed focus and defensive intensity, determined to avoid an embarrassing loss to a struggling Pistons team.

Final Pistons-Lakers Prediction & Pick

Though Detroit has young talent, expect the Lakers' veteran savvy and all-around firepower to shine through. On paper, this looks like a comfortable victory for Los Angeles. The scoring output from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and De'Angelo Russell will be a tall task for this young Detroit Pistons as the Lakers look to kickstart a much-needed win streak with a win and cover of the spread on Tuesday night.

Final Pistons-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -12 (110), Over 237 (-110)