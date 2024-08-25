Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood has been faced with adversity and doubt throughout his basketball career. The former UNLV star was visibly upset when he did not get selected in the 2015 NBA Draft, eliciting much sympathy from those watching at home. He toiled around for a couple years before honing his game in the G League. Wood eventually established himself as a key scorer and rebounder in the NBA, but he continues to carry a chip on his shoulder.

Following a left knee injury that required an arthroscopic procedure and caused him to miss the final couple months of the 2023-24 season, the 28-year-old is intent on making an impactful return to the Lakers.

“I'm back yall ..and I'm coming back next season with a vengeance,” Wood posted on Instagram, via ClutchPoints. This is not the first time he has made a firm proclamation, but there is something different about this promise. Wood knows his career is at a bit of a crossroads.

Lakers' Christian Wood looking to send a message

Despite averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 boards in 109 games for the Houston Rockets, public perception has soured a bit on his level of play. Wood's defensive limitations have hurt him the most, resulting in him being relegated to a smaller role in LA (6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per contest last season). Making a strong statement on the court this year can potentially earn him more responsibilities going forward.

This opportunity goes both ways. The Lakers need their bench reinforcements to deliver if they are going to make any worthwhile noise in the playoffs. Injuries suffered by Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood prevented them from getting into a groove in 2023-24. Even if those guys are at full strength, LA still has a steep hill to climb in the Western Conference, but their health could make a noticeable difference.

New head coach JJ Redick should be excited to hear Wood call his shot. Motivation is essential for a role player, and the California native has clearly found his heading into the final year of his contract. Wood aims to remind fans what he can do, and in the process, help the Lakers reinsert themselves as a genuine threat.