Christian Wood, arguably the best remaining available free agent in the NBA, took to Twitter to question why he is receiving hate from fans as he looks for a new team. The center spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks and is an unrestricted free agent this summer, though there hasn’t been much buzz about where he may end up next season.

“Worked my ass off for everything I got AND went undrafted AND still made it through .. trynna figure out when I developed haters lol,” Wood said.

Wood has played for seven different teams during his seven seasons in the NBA. He saw limited minutes throughout his first three seasons but has developed into one of the better centers in the league over the last four seasons.

Wood had a breakout season with the Houston Rockets in 2020-2021, averaging 21 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in 41 games. He followed that by averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds a game in 2021-2022, playing in a career-high 68 games.

Wood was traded to the Mavericks in June 2022 and appeared in 67 games for the Mavs last season, starting 17 of them. He averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds with the Mavs but a lot of Dallas fans feel they could have gotten more out of Wood had he been utilized better by head coach Jason Kidd.

Christian Wood could be at a crossroads when it comes to his NBA career. He is likely seeking a multi-year deal, one that pays better than the three-year, $41 million contract he signed in November 2020. Whether the Mavericks or any team is willing to give him that sort of offer remains to be seen, but Wood at least believes that the hate he is getting is unwarranted.