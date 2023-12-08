The Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell marveled at LeBron James' showing against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA in-Season Tournament.

It seems Los Angeles Lakers icon and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James is getting better with age. His teammate D'Angelo Russell made that observation following the Lakers' 133-89 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday.

D'Angelo Russell marveled at LeBron James, who has shown no signs of slowing down in his 21st NBA season, per SpectrumSN's Mike Trudell.

“D'Angelo Russell on playing next to LeBron James in bigger games: ‘It's impressive to watch him turn it to another gear. He can shoot it better, he's faster, he's not getting tired. I don't even understand,'” Trudell tweeted on Thursday.

LeBron James tonight: 30 points

5 rebounds

8 assists

9/12 FG (75% FG)

4/4 3PT (100%)

8/8 FT (100%)

**22 minutes** He turns 39 this month 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/1HuvRwAy0S — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 8, 2023

The Pelicans couldn't stop LeBron James on Thursday

LeBron James led six Lakers in double figures with 30 points. He also had five rebounds and eight assists in the 44-point demolition of the Pelicans.

D'Angelo Russell's assessment of The King was spot on. James made some plays look effortless. He made a three-pointer near the NBA In-Season Tournament logo at halfcourt in the first half. James made all four of his three-point attempts against New Orleans.

LeBron James also slashed toward the basket with ease. He made a layup that caught Zion Williamson and Co. completely flat-footed in the first half.

On the other hand, the Pelicans weren't up to the task against the Lakers. Zion Williamson finished with just 13 points – well below his season average of 22.7 points per game. Former Laker Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum were the missing links in New Orleans' offense. Those two players combined for eight-of-27 shooting from the field.

LeBron James is playing excellent basketball just three weeks shy of his 39th birthday. He and the Lakers will go up against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA-In Season Tournament final on Saturday. Indiana beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the other semifinal game behind the exploits of rising star Tyrese Haliburton.

Let's see if LeBron James and the Lakers can keep it going against the Pacers this weekend.