LeBron James didn’t hide his delight as the Los Angeles Lakers continue their climb in the Western Conference standings.

On Friday, the Lakers took down the Toronto Raptors 122-112 behind big games from D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder. Despite the fact that Anthony Davis struggled in the contest, it didn’t slow down the Purple and Gold who have now won their last two games and seven of their last 10.

Darvin Ham’s men improved to 33-34 on the campaign, good for the ninth spot in the West and just one game behind the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Naturally, LeBron was hyped by the Lakers’ latest win. He remains sidelined as he recovers from a bothersome foot injury, but the rest of the team is really going all-out to improve their chances of making it to the postseason.

“Man I love this team!!!” LeBron wrote on Twitter.

The Lakers have finally turned a corner after their horrendous 5-0 start to the season. They have a real shot at making the playoffs with an automatic qualification spot, and even LeBron James’ absence is not affecting their confidence in their bid to close the season with a bang.

It remains to be seen when LeBron will be able to return and help the Lakers in their playoff quest, but his teammates are certainly buying him a lot of time to focus on his recovery. Hopefully, James can rejoin the LA roster sooner rather than later and actually join the celebrations on the court as LA keeps winning.