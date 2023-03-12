A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

D’Angelo Russell made an immediate impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as he returned from a six-game injury layoff. The one-time All-Star led LA to a 122-112 win over the Toronto Raptors with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 5-of-5 from distance, to go along with five rebounds, nine assists, and a steal in 31 minutes of action. With Russell looking great in his first game back following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Lakers fans want to know: is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Knicks

The Lakers are looking for another win on Sunday, and they will be hosting the slumping New York Knicks at the Crypto.com Arena. The good news for LA fans is that Russell is not listed on the injury report, which means that he should get the start against New York. The Lakers took their time on Russell, allowing him to fully heal up before bringing him back, and at this point, it seems that the 27-year-old has fully recovered from the sprained right ankle that kept him out for a total of six games.

It is worth noting, though, that Anthony Davis has popped up on the injury report. However, given that he is probable to play, AD is also expected to suit up against the Knicks.

New York, on the other hand, will be without star guard Jalen Brunson, who has been ruled out due to a sore left foot.

However, with regard to the question of is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is yes.