D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and Davon Reed spoke to the media for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, for Russell, it’ll be his second go-round in purple-and-gold after spending his rookie season playing alongside Kobe Bryant. Now, he gets to team up with another legend: LeBron James.

“When I reflect on my time in the past, it’s all Kobe. All Kobe,” Russell said when asked about his first stint with the Lakers. “Appreciating Kobe when I was here wasn’t really something I did because I was young and I was figuring it out. But as soon as I left, I appreciated him more. Now that he’s gone, I appreciate him even more. So when I reflect on that Lakers tenure when I was here, it’s all a reflection of him.”

After being selected No. 2 overall as a teenager, Russell averaged 14.3 points across two seasons for the Lakers. He was ignominiously traded to the Brooklyn Nets following a regrettable controversy involving teammate Nick Young and criticism from Magic Johnson regarding his leadership skills.

Russell — who’s since made an All-Star team and played with Stephen Curry, among other stars, and is amidst the most efficient season of his career — believes he’s a much more mature person with the perfect game to compliment LeBron and AD.

“I can only imagine being out on the floor and how easy the game could be with a player like that, that much gravity around him,” Russell said about LeBron. “AD as well.”

That said, Russell doesn’t consider himself a third banana.

“I always feel like I’m an alpha, too. So whatever room I’m in, whoever I’m around, I’m going to feel like that, I’m going to walk like that. And when I get out on the floor, we’re going to figure that out as well. … I’m going to try to fit into what they got going on, and then try to figure it out from that.”

“I’m a grown man, now, I’m not a child,” he added. “I’m just excited to showcase it.”

Los Angeles — 25-31, on a three-game losing skid — are hoping the incoming pieces will provide depth, wing versatility, rim protection, and shooting.

Rob Pelinka on the Lakers trade for D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt: “In this trade, we’ve added switchable wing defending, perimeter shooting, and rebounding depth.” pic.twitter.com/C9ELXU8SLI — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 9, 2023

Vanderbilt said he’s “super ecstatic” to be with the Lakers. He believes his energy, rebounding, and ability to defend multiple positions renders him an ideal fit for the Lakers roster. Vanderbilt averages 11.7 rebounds per 36 minutes for his career.

Beasley is 12th in the NBA in threes made per game and 11th in threes attempted. The Lakers are last in the NBA in three-point attempts per game. He said he’s excited to bring his shooting “to the table” and to “get out and run” with LeBron.

“It’s about to be a show out here,” he added.

The newest Lakers, besides suspended Mo Bamba, will be available to play on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.