The Los Angeles Lakers are coming. Currently, the LeBron James-less Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference with a 32-34 record — and they’re climbing. Things should only get better from here on out for LA especially after it was confirmed that D’Angelo Russell is expected to return from injury on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

Russell, who has been sidelined for the Lakers’ last six games due to an ankle injury, has now been upgraded to probable for Friday’s contest. This is a huge step in LA’s desire to have their All-Star point guard return to action against the Raptors. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, D-Lo should be back in the starting lineup on Friday night.

On Thursday, Russell was also seen putting in some work at practice. His ankle looked perfectly fine, and he was running around the court without any limitations. At the moment, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russell’s injury absence will end after six missed contests.

The Lakers, who have won three out of their last four games, have a tough schedule ahead in the coming days. After Friday’s matchup against the Raptors is a battle against the New York Knicks in LA. The Lakers will then travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans (who currently have an identical record to them) and the Houston Rockets on a back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. They get a night off before taking on Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Needless to say, the next few games are going to be very important for the Lakers, and D’Angelo Russell’s return comes at the perfect time.