Los Angeles Lakers fans were greeted with some great news on Thursday after it was revealed that D’Angelo Russell is now set to return from injury on Friday against the Toronto Raptors. D-Lo has been on the mend amid missing his team’s last six games due to an ankle injury, and he’s now finally expected to suit up again for the Lakers.

On Thursday, Russell was seen putting some work in during a practice session at the Lakers’ facility. By the looks of it, the one-time All-Star has gotten the spring back in his step, and he should be able to make an immediate impact on Friday once he returns to the lineup (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

D'Angelo Russell putting in work on his outside shooting ahead of tomorrow's Lakers/Raptors matchup 👀 (via @DStarkand)pic.twitter.com/kfWRo9TW9i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023

Russell’s ankle looked fine in the video above, and it did not look like the 27-year-old had any limitations. The Lakers obviously need their star point guard back in the fold as soon as possible, and it’s great to hear that the day has finally arrived.

LeBron James is definitely going to like this. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is still nursing a foot injury that is expected to keep him out for at least a couple more weeks. Without him, Anthony Davis has been carrying the burden for the Lakers, so the return of D’Angelo Russell will go a long way in LA’s quest for a spot in the playoffs.

At the moment, the Lakers are in possession of a 32-34 record. They are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the ninth spot in the West. LeBron and Co. are also just two games behind their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, who currently occupy the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the conference.