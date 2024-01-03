D'Angelo Russell will miss his second straight game for the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that D'Angelo Russell (tailbone contusion) will miss the team's matchup vs. the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night.

Russell injured his tailbone taking a charge in the second quarter of the Lakers' loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. He exited the game shortly after then sat out the team's unsuccessful visit to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Russell was not an active participant at Lakers shootaround on Wednesday morning. He was initially listed as doubtful on the injury report for the Heat game before being downgraded.

The former All-Star enjoyed a promising start to the season, as he averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists on .491/.418/.782. shooting splits through 20 games. In December, however, his numbers dipped precipitously: 10.2 points, 5.4 assists, .410/.327/.727 splits. Midway through the month, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham demoted DLo to a reserve role. Russell has averaged 11.0 points and 5.3 assists on .517/.467/.778 splits in 21.2 minutes over the last four games — including two wins. The Lakers (17-17) have dropped eight of their last 11 games.

Meanwhile, LeBron James (non-COVID illness) — listed as questionable against his former team — was a participant at shootaround, as was Cam Reddish, who missed the Pelicans loss with groin soreness, and Anthony Davis (listed as probable).

Rui Hachimura will miss at least Wednesday's game after suffering a concerning calf strain on Sunday. Darvin Ham said there is a “high level” of concern about Hachimura's status.

Theoretically, Russell and Hachimura's absence opens the door for Austin Reaves to re-enter the starting lineup, though Ham has passed up similar recent opportunities. Reaves spoke to ClutchPoints about his feelings about his continued reserve role at shootaround.

“We have so much change going on because guys have been in and out of the lineup, that you never know what could happen,” said Reaves. “So you gotta stay mentally locked in for whatever is possible. And that's kind of anything right now with the guys in and out of the lineup.

The Lakers next host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.