The surging Los Angeles Lakers secured the No. 7 seed in the West by winning eight out of their last 10 games in the regular season. They will now battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Play-In tournament to determine who will get to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round of the playoffs. For D’Angelo Russell, it will be an opportunity to face off against his former team in what should be an all-out war between two teams with playoff aspirations this season.

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Timberwolves

The bad news for the Lakers is that Russell has popped up on the injury report for Tuesday’s game due to a sore left foot. The good news, however, is that he is listed as probable to play. This only means that the general expectation is that D-Lo should be available and in the starting lineup against his former squad.

This same foot injury forced Russell to miss one game last week, but it appears that he has now fully recovered from the knock. The fact that he’s on the injury reports seems to be purely precautionary, and we don’t expect this issue to bother Russell moving forward.

It is also worth noting that while LeBron James and Anthony Davis have also been listed on the injury report, both superstars are probable to play, and they too should be available against a shorthanded Timberwolves side that will be without a suspended Rudy Gobert. Karl-Anthony Towns has also been tagged as questionable to suit up due to a lingering calf strain.