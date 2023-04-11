The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. D’Angelo Russell is on the injury report alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with all players listed as probable. Russell is dealing with left foot soreness, while LeBron is dealing with right foot soreness and Davis has a right foot stress injury.

The question is this: Is DAngelo Russell playing on Apr. 11 vs. the Timberwolves?

D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Timberwolves

Given D’Angelo Russell is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against his former squad. Russell has missed 13 games since joining the Lakers but has played at least 33 minutes in each of L.A.’s last three games.

This should be a big-time matchup between Russell and the Timberwolves, not in the least because Minnesota traded Russell to the Lakers in a three-team deal that resulted in him being replaced by veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. Boasting the league’s best record after the All-Star Break at 16-7, the Lakers have put themselves firmly back in postseason contention.

Their surge has been spurred by AD’s dominance, LeBron’s return, and Austin Reaves’ growth as a playmaker. However, Russell and the rest of L.A.’s mid-season trade acquisitions have also played a part.

Russell is averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.4 percent shooting from 3 in 17 games with the Lakers. Fitting comfortable within an offense where he can be a tertiary volume scorer and a secondary playmaker, his last matchup against the Timberwolves saw him post a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists in a 12-point win.

Though not known for his defensive contributions, he also added two steals.

Minnesota will have their hands full against Russell in the Lakers in the play-in tournament, especially missing three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (1-game suspension), defensive specialist Jalen McDaniels (fractured right hand), and backup center Naz Reid (fractured left wrist).

So, when it comes to the question of if Russell is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is probably.