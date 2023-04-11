The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to play each other in Game 1 of Tuesday’s Play-In Tournament. A win for either party would officially clinch a postseason berth while a loss would have them suit up for one final try against the winner of the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans series. With this, the stakes are relatively high, and being at full strength is something both clubs wish to be. Heading into the outing, LeBron James has received an injury update regarding his nagging lower-body ailment. With this, the question on every Lakers fan’s mind: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Wolves?

LeBron James injury status vs. Wolves

A relative iron man throughout his illustrious 20-year career, in 2022-23 LeBron James received a rather deep bite from the injury bug. Sustaining a right foot injury back on February 26 in a win against the Dallas Mavericks, the 38-year-old went on to miss about a month of action and has been hobbled by the ailment even after returning to the hardwood.

However, despite the lingering discomfort, James has not missed a game since coming back for LA on March 26. Now heading into the Lakers’ April 11 Play-In game, it appears he’s likely to partake in his ninth-straight contest.

Despite being listed on the league’s official injury report with right foot soreness, the superstar forward is labeled as “Probable” to participate in the upcoming festivities.

An active LeBron James has always proven to be a positive for Los Angeles throughout the season, as he’s posting tremendous per-game averages of 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and just shy of a steal while shooting a highly efficient 50.0% from the field.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not LeBron James will be playing tonight vs. the Wolves, the odds look to be quite promising.