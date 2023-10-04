It may be hard to fathom, but LeBron James is approaching his 21st season in the NBA. Even then, James still remains near the top of his game, thanks to his incredible work ethic and the millions he's poured in to ensure that his body remains in tip-top condition, much to the Los Angeles Lakers' benefit.

None of what The King does is easy. That is simply the price of being the player who arguably has the greatest longevity in the history of professional basketball. And according to James' former Lakers teammate, Danny Green, the arguable greatest player of all time's schedule is as regimented as one would think. In fact, in an appearance on Theo Pinson's Run Your Race podcast by Tidal League, Green said that even James' trips to the restroom so he could take a deuce are scheduled.

“It's funny, like, his day is so structured I don't think he can take a sh*t in peace. He's so used to everything being timed. Like alright, I got two minutes to take a sh*t. Routine, game routine,” Green said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Danny Green on LeBron's day-to-day life 😂 "His day is so structured I don't think he can take a sh*t in peace. He's so used to everything being timed… He's a big a*s kid though. He has a lot of fun but you would never know that by seeing him operate & you would never know… pic.twitter.com/GgwTkYAcPu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 4, 2023

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

There's no room for someone with aspirations to end his career as the undisputed greatest in his field to have any lapses in concentration. Thus, it's no surprise to hear this from the former Lakers guard. LeBron James is definitely as committed to being the best he can be as one would think, and it shows as to how he doesn't appear to be subject to the adverse effects of Father Time as everyone else.

Nevertheless, Danny Green said that this does not prevent James from having the time of his life. After all, the Lakers star is playing the game that he loves for a living, and he's pretty darn good at it.

“He's a big a*s kid though. He has a lot of fun but you would never know that by seeing him operate & you would never know it's year 20,” Green added.

LeBron James is clearly someone to emulate for those who want to fashion a long career for themselves in the NBA. They must take note though; their poop time may be limited from here on out.