By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting at 14-21 on the season and with Anthony Davis still sidelined with a foot injury, things are looking grim for a team that is going to have their work cut out to even secure a play-in spot. However, it appears their star big man is trending in the right direction. Speaking before LA’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, head coach Darvin Ham dropped a very positive update on AD’s recovery.

Via Dave McMenamin:

“Darvin Ham, two weeks after Anthony Davis suffered the stress injury in his right foot, says “the biggest thing is, his pain has just about dissipated” and says Davis is trending in the right direction when it comes to approaching a ramp up to return to the court.”

There was no timetable given for his potential return to the floor for the Lakers. At first, the organization even had concerns that Davis suffered the same injury as Chet Holmgren, who is out for the entire season. But, that doesn’t seem to be the case. While Anthony Davis is yet to proceed with on-court work, the fact he’s feeling no pain anymore is absolutely huge. Perhaps there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Los Angeles’ season.

Before the injury, Davis was balling out. The veteran is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 59% shooting from the floor and had three-straight games of 30+ points prior to exiting early against the Denver Nuggets on December 16th.

LeBron James can’t do it all alone. Even with Anthony Davis healthy, it’s still an uphill battle for the Lakers in the West. But if he’s back in the mix, they have a fighting chance.