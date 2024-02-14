The Los Angeles Lakers have now won seven out of their last 10 games

Following their 125-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers now hold a record of 29-26 and have won seven out of their last 10 games. For the first time in a while, the momentum is slowly building for the purple and gold, which is good news for LA fans. The team has been on an up-and-down seesaw for a while that their present record seemed unusual to head coach Darvin Ham.

During Tuesday's press conference, Ham was informed that the Lakers have just reached three wins above .500 for the first time since mid-December. The second-year head coach had a one-word reaction that showed his surprise.

“Damn!” Ham said, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Darvin Ham when relayed that this is the first time the Lakers have been three games above .500 since mid-December: “Damn!” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 14, 2024

The Lakers have been through a lot this season. Aside from their struggle to climb up the standings, LA was one of the teams frequently mentioned in trade rumors prior to the February 8 deadline. The uncertainty of potentially being shipped away, coupled with inconsistent play as well as injuries put the players through a difficult ordeal. Regardless, it seems as if the Lakers are now starting to show signs of a slow turnaround.

Still, while the team may have a potential play-in opportunity sitting in ninth place, there are many games to go, which means that the short-handed Lakers have to continue playing hard every game to maintain where they are or go up the West rankings.

And by short-handed, it means seeing action without Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, Max Christie and Gabe Vincent, who are all recovering from injuries at the moment.

For now, LA fans can only hope that the available players keep rising above adversity and continue bringing in the wins.