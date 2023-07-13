Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are three of the best basketball players of the 21st century. They have combined for ten NBA titles since the year 2000, along with countless other individual accolades.

Interestingly, all three players have been coached by current Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham at one point or another in their careers. And recently, Ham hopped on SiriusXM NBA radio and explained why LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all similar, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“Coming into the league as a coach, being with Kobe for 2 years. Giannis for 4 years. Now being with Bron…they all have that passion and that care factor about not just being available, but being at the highest level.”

Darvin Ham, 49, has 13 years of coaching experience in the NBA under his belt. He began his coaching career in the big leagues as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers back in the 2011-12 campaign. After two years as an assistant with the Lakers, he moved on to assistant gigs with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks before becoming the head coach of the storied franchise in the summer of 2022.

Ham has been fortunate to have the opportunity to coach some of the greatest players in the history of the game during his coaching career, but LeBron James stands out as the best player he's ever coached. Here's to hoping that Ham will be able to coach LeBron James and the Lakers to a title in the 2023-24 NBA season.