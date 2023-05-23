LeBron James shared his gift of foresight to the general media again as he gave his flowers to Carmelo Anthony’s retirement during a Lakers postgame presser.

“I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen … people will probably think I’m lying about that too, huh?” LeBron on Carmelo’s retirement 😅 pic.twitter.com/uAomqG9HMS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2023

In a postgame presser with ESPN, James said: “I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen … people will probably think I’m lying about that too, huh?”

LeBron noted he was actually part of the filming of Anthony’s retirement video.

The reaction brings back memories of LeBron James visibly lying about things he allegedly knew would happen, which spawned the “LeCap” memes. Although, this may be one of the times where James is being genuine. Carmelo and LeBron have been close friends for a long time and were drafted in the same 2003 draft class. In this legendary set of rookies, LeBron went first as a highly sought-after and generational prospect. Carmelo Anthony got drafted third overall after he led Syracuse to a national championship as a freshman. They would even share the floor as teammates for the Lakers later in their respective careers.

Carmelo and LeBron’s roots extend as far as being part of the exclusive Banana Boat squad. Together with them are close friends Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade. After Anthony’s retirement, LeBron James is the only active player from the 2003 draft class. Moreover, only he and Chris Paul are active players from the Banana Boat squad.

All of this came after the Lakers conceded the Western Conference Finals to the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets, who also just happen to be Melo’s first team. In LeBron’s last game of the season, he would not go down without swinging. He had the potential game-tying drive to the hoop but missed after getting tied up by Jamal Murray. The Lakers lost by a measly two points, and now Nuggets await the winner between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

Perhaps Melo’s own retirement announcement was weighing on his mind, because LeBron also hinted at possibly retiring at the end of his press conference after later when asked to clarify. We will see what happens.