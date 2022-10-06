A lot will be riding in 2022-23 for Anthony Davis. Alongside LeBron James, AD is expected to lead the charge for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to bounce back from what has been a disappointing past couple of seasons.

There has also been a lot of talk about Davis’ role for the team this coming season in terms of the position he will be expected to play. It’s no secret that AD prefers the four spot over the center position. However, it is also clear that new head coach Darvin Ham will have AD play a lot of minutes at the five this year.

The silver lining for Davis here is that according to Ham, AD will still see a lot of run in the perimeter despite taking up the center spot (via Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet):

Ham said the five position has really evolved in recent times, and in AD’s case, he’ll still be out on the perimeter plenty when he’s playing at center.

Davis loves playing from the perimeter so he’s definitely going to like what his new coach is saying here. It feels like a bit of a compromise given how AD is likely still going to play his less-preferred center position for the Lakers during crunch time.

Be it at the four or the five spot, there will be a lot of expectations on Anthony Davis’ shoulder this coming season. He’s going to be the focal point for the Lakers this year, and it goes without saying that his level of play will have a significant impact on whatever success his team will be able to achieve this season.