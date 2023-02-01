Los Angeles Lakers star Dennis Schroder left NBA Twitter in awe after he drained an insane halfcourt heave at the halftime buzzer against the New York Knicks.

When it looked like the Lakers were heading to the halftime trailing the Knicks by four points, 53-49, Schroder was able to cut it to just one before the buzzer sounded. After receiving the pass from LeBron James at halfcourt, Schroder decided to take a Hail Mary that shockingly went in.

Schroder wasn’t even looking as he simply launched the ball towards the rim, hoping for the best … and it went in to the surprise of everyone. The Lakers bench and the fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden celebrated after the shot, and so was NBA Twitter.

“Hell of a shot Dennis Schroder!” one fan said.

Meanwhile, making it even more incredible, it was only the Lakers’ third triple of the game after struggling to make their shots in the first half, per Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

“Dennis Schroder, who had only made one shot all game, gets off a halfcourt heave banker. Lakers trail the Knicks 53-52 at halftime. The heave is only the third 3-pointer the Lakers have made tonight, they’re 3 for 17 from deep,” Goon shared.

Of course while there are praises, there are also criticisms. For one, Skip Bayless couldn’t help but mock Schroder for looking more embarrassed than happy about his shot.

“Dennis Schroder just launched a halfcourt halftime buzzer heave that he did not want to shoot. He turned away from it. It accidentally banked in. He was more embarrassed than happy,” Bayless wrote.

Here are more reactions to Schroder’s epic Hail Mary:

While luck played a big role in that shot, Schroder definitely deserves credit for it. After all, the Lakers really needed that shot and the extra three points.